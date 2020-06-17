Return to Main Street: Historic West Philly corridor fights to keep its identity

A call for ownership, not ‘Band-Aids’

Even before the looting, the coronavirus shutdown order battered small businesses with thin margins like those along 52nd Street, where around 90% of store owners in the area are immigrants or people of color, according to The Enterprise Center, a nonprofit working to preserve the corridor.

Many of the federal programs meant to alleviate the financial stress caused by the pandemic relied on preexisting relationships with banks. A report by the Small Business Association’s Inspector General found that the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, failed to prioritize handing out loans in “underserved” areas or to small businesses owned by people of color and women, as required by the law that created it. It also didn’t require lenders to collect standard demographic information, making it difficult to track who received federal assistance.

The lack of a social safety net compounded existing precarity for small businesses in Philadelphia.

“This is not just a corridor issue, but a small business and minority business issue as well,” said Della Clark, president and CEO of The Enterprise Center. “When you look into the conditions prior to the pandemic and you add on three months of lack of revenue and lack of opportunities to generate revenue, it becomes devastating.”

Local boosters have worked to stabilize businesses on the corridor for decades. The Philadelphia Department of Commerce first began working with small businesses as they struggled to survive the decade-long refurbishment of the El.

“The businesses were really hurting,” said Aiisha Herring-Miller, senior director of the city’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

Since that time, the city has spent more than $4 million to pay for new storefronts, permanent kiosks for sidewalk vendors and technical support for business-owners, through a combination of local and federal dollars. The Enterprise Center works as a “corridor manager,” hearing from local businesses about their needs and working with the city and private entities to try to meet them.

The street is well-used by the area’s more than 20,000 residents and nearly 14,000 daily SEPTA riders. As of late 2019, about 80% of its storefronts were occupied, a rate nearing that of certain parts of Center City.

Then came the coronavirus.

Small Business for America’s Future, a left-leaning small business coalition, surveyed more than 1,000 small business owners about how they’re surviving COVID-19, and found more than one out of five has taken on $100,000 in new debt. About a quarter have considered closing.

As protests over police brutality have proliferated, they’ve also parked conversations about structural racism in fields beyond public safety. Structural racism in financing and economic development could be next, Clark said.

“Instead of just continuously adding Band-Aids onto a situation…now the question is how do we put together a comprehensive strategy?” Clark said.

What that strategy could be isn’t clear yet. But for Clark, the slow creep of gentrification and the quick destruction of looting are symptoms of the same problem: a lack of local ownership.

“Where you have ownership, and where you have investment, gentrification does not come up,” she said. “This is really a conversation about ownership. This is a conversation about participation.”

Both Clark and representatives from the Commerce Department floated the possibility of business owners purchasing the building they rent, in the event that the owners want to leave following the looting. Clark also called for new business and corporations moving into the area to offer ownership shares to the community.

With the help of Seth Berkowitz, the CEO of Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based company, the Enterprise Center has raised close to $200,000 in unrestricted relief funds to go toward inventory and repair for businesses damaged on June 1.

The city has also started two grant programs, one for the effects of COVID-19 and one for businesses damaged by looting. In the ZIP codes covering the 52nd street corridor, the city has awarded 150 microgrants, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 for COVID-19 relief. Citywide, it set aside $1.4 million for businesses in historically disadvantaged communities that lost inventory or property.

Who is shaping the corridor remains in flux. A youth anti-violence and community engagement group wants to set up shop, as does Smith and Roller, a development company co-founded by Tayyib Smith and Meegan Denenberg, the duo responsible for The Institute of Hip Hop Entrepreneurship, among other projects. After helping create a notably diverse coworking space, Pipeline Philly, in Center City, they now plan to develop an entrepreneurship hub near 52nd and Arch streets.