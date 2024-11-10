‘This is a moment to dream’: 24th annual Peoplehood Parade marches through West Philly

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 500 people marched from the Paul Robeson House to Clark Park for the 24th annual Peoplehood Parade.

Jennifer Turnbull, co-executive director of Spiral Q and parade and pageant organizer, said it was an important day to focus on causes that are important to community members while using art and joy as a form of resistance.

They said that following Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, “there’s a critical mass of folks who will remain awake and remain aware and and are now also feeling scared for their existence, for their ways of life.”

“We are inextricably intertwined and all of the issues, all of the separate seeming issues, of the seemingly separate people are actually all the same issue,” Turnbull said. “And they’re all caused by the same exact greed, avarice and gluttony of the few. And so for us to be able to gather today in the face of what we know is going to be an extremely harsh landscape for all of us, again, some of us more so than others, this is a moment to hold on to. This is a moment to remember. This is a moment to dream.”