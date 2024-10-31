Philly City Council takes first step toward approving Sixers’ arena proposal

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council has started the process of authorizing the Sixers’ arena proposal, previewing the potential legislative battle over the controversial development.

Lawmakers approved a pair of procedural resolutions Thursday that help lay the groundwork for the project to be built on city-owned land — if the $1.55 billion development is ultimately approved by Council.

“Today’s vote is not an actual vote on the arena or anything like that. Today’s vote is a resolution that’s required as it relates to the process in order to put us in a position to be able to have a conversation,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

One measure is the companion to a bill removing the arena site from the existing Gallery at Market East Tax Increment Financing District. The other is tied to a bill removing the arena site from the existing Gallery Neighborhood Improvement District.

If the arena is approved, it will effectively be tax-exempt, meaning it cannot be part of either district, which rely on taxes and a special assessment, respectively.

The resolutions both passed with an 11-5 vote.