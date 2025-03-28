Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

St. Joseph’s University is finalizing agreements to sell three “outlier” sites on the former campus of the University of the Sciences — but that hasn’t entirely quelled speculation about a bigger buyer entering the mix.

Residential- and retail-oriented developments have been proposed at the three University City sites, which include Osol Residence Hall and the East Building on the northern and eastern outskirts of campus. St. Joe’s is also in a tentative agreement for the sale of Triangle Park, a 3,049-square-foot lot across from Clark Park at 45th Street and Woodland Avenue, said Barry Grossbach, the zoning chair for the neighboring Spruce Hill Community District.

The pending sales indicate a shifting strategy for St. Joe’s, which has been unsuccessful in finding a buyer for its entire, 24-acre University City campus. Late last year, it pivoted to parceling out the property and is “finally” getting bids on several of those parcels, Grossbach added. Tom Lussenhop, a consultant at U3 Advisors who was hired by St. Joe’s for community engagement, said the university has also “redoubled” its marketing efforts for the sale.

St. Joe’s spokesperson Kevin Gfeller confirmed to WHYY News that the school has received offers on “multiple properties,” some of which are nearing an agreement, while others are “in the early stages of the bid process.”

The entire University City campus was valued at nearly $288 million when St. Joe’s acquired it in 2022. St. Joe’s has since moved undergraduates to its Hawk Hill campus and plans to keep some “specialized health professions and related graduate programs” based in University City, according to an email to students on Jan. 16 from Jill Dougherty Cleary, vice president for administration and operations.

In December, real estate company JLL listed the three properties now approaching settlements without listing a price. Osol Residence Hall, located at 510 S. 42nd St., is a six-floor residential building with 23 apartments, most recently assessed at $3.8 million. The East Building, a two-story administrative building that fronts Woodland Avenue and 42nd Street, was estimated at $1.2 million. Triangle Park is adjacent to the 9.1-acre Clark Park, at the heart of the Spruce Hill neighborhood, and was assessed for $102,300 this year — up sharply from $32,000 in 2024.

St. Joe’s approach comes after a year and a half of community engagement. The university enlisted the West Philadelphia-based development firm U3 Advisors and construction firm Mdesigns + MWJ Consulting to lead a planning process to identify the “guideline principles” for the campus’s redevelopment, U3 Advisors CEO Omar Blaik said.

Grossbach, a former community-appointed trustee at the University of Sciences, was at the forefront of that process. He organized a committee of local residents and leaders, including Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s office, to make initial contact with St. Joe’s and persuade the university to enter master planning. After St. Joe’s declined the group’s overtures, it hired U3 and MWJ to consult on its planning and take stock of community viewpoints.

The output of that community engagement process was a 10-page report provided to WHYY News by St. Joe’s. Goals include “minimizing disruption” while promoting density, prioritizing residential development like senior living facilities and affordable housing and introducing amenities like a grocery store and neighborhood school to accommodate the potential “hundreds of new residents and visitors to the area.”

“We heard that people want public green space and open space,” Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the neighborhood, said in an interview. “We heard ideas about keeping some of the assets of [St. Joe’s], but making sure they’re open to everyone, like the gym.”