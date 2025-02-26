Philly-area lawmakers walk out of meeting with Penn president over DEI cuts

Interim President Larry Jameson was asked by lawmakers why Penn chose to erase mentions of DEI “in a very disrespectful manner,” and failed to stand up for students of color. Williams described a conversation with a Penn student-athlete who was informed via email that the school had stripped her of a DEI committee title she had held. But he said administrators repeatedly refuted during the meeting that Penn had “scrubbed” away its commitment to DEI.

At the news conference, Williams cited an analysis presented by Rutgers law professor Stacy Hawkins, who said Trump’s executive orders directing schools to curtail DEI language did not carry the weight of the law.

“At the first signs of danger, Penn ran for the hills,” Gauthier said, speaking of her own experience as a Black woman at the institution, where she earned a master’s degree. “We needed DEI 20 years ago, and we need it now.”

Penn formed a working group early in February to evaluate how federal activities impact the university and coordinate a response across schools and programs. The group’s formation came after the National Institutes of Health capped the indirect cost rates for research to 15%, with Penn looking at a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs before the cuts were blocked by a federal judge. But the NIH did not approve any research funding for Penn between Feb. 1 and 12, according to a public database.

Jameson portrayed Penn — and higher education more broadly — as under attack in a university-wide email Monday. He asked community members to “remain united” and “be ambassadors for Penn and higher education.”

In an email to students and faculty at the School of Arts and Sciences obtained by WHYY News, Dean Jeffrey Kallberg called the reduction in people admitted into the school’s doctorate programs this year a “necessary cost-saving measure” to mitigate the expected decline in federal support Penn would receive under Trump. He added such cuts were occurring across Penn.

“This is not a step any of us wanted to take,” Kallberg wrote, adding that he recognized the “problematic aspects of the timing of this decision.”

Lawmakers said they would continue to press for answers about Penn’s approach to not only DEI, but also its funding from the NIH. The group plans to ask for a meeting with the board of trustees, which is gathering on campus later this week, Williams said.

“It is very hurtful to see language taken down, to see programs go away that are supporting people that I care about, who are very worthy of that support,” a postdoctoral researcher in Penn’s genetics program who is impacted by the NIH funding cuts said.

Williams indicated that he and other Democrats in the state Senate were prepared to resist funding Penn’s research and expansion efforts in the budget, saying he could not ask others to support a university taking steps against DEI that were not “based upon the law.”

“This is not a moral plea: ‘Do us a favor,’” Williams said. “This is a requirement that you follow the law.”