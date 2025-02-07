From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Psychologist Zoe Ovans studies how young children learn language at the University of Pennsylvania, with funding from a prestigious fellowship from the National Science Foundation.

In late January, she and more than 100 early career scientists around the country found out that they could no longer access their research funding, which had already been approved.

“Part of what makes it so scary is that there’s no precedent for this,” she said, pointing out that when there were impending government shutdowns, the National Science Foundation would still contact researchers to speed up the process and make sure no one did not have the funds to continue their research. “The fact that they didn’t do that this time was maybe doubly concerning because it … seemed like they were really powerless to control their own funding.”

One of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders targeted anything that could be labeled as “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” In response to this, in late January, the National Science Foundation suddenly cut off access to research funds for early-career scientists on postdoctoral fellowships, meaning they are doing research after receiving their PhDs.

The NSF said it needed to review all the research to make sure they would comply with the executive order, despite the fact that the research grants had already been reviewed and approved. A court issued a restraining order against the Trump administration, and the NSF allowed Ovans and other scientists to access their research funding again, but the review of grants continues.

A spokesperson for the National Science Foundation declined requests for interviews, and referred to a frequently asked questions page on the NSF website.

This whole debacle led Ovans and other early-career scientists in the Philadelphia region and around the country to wonder: Is the United States still a stable place to do academic research?

“For myself, I’ve already sort of decided to apply for industry positions instead. This really made me decide maybe that is the more stable way to go,” she said. “Normally … you get a grant and it’s for two years and you celebrate and you think, ‘Great, I’m good for two years.’ And now, I think everyone’s rethinking that — they could just take it away with no notice.”