As the season begins to turn, many in the Philadelphia region are excited for the crisp air, the crunching of leaves beneath their feet and the autumn hues of yellow, orange and red on the trees.

Arborists say the leaves in the tri-state area are turning early this year, but fall foliage may appear more dull than normal.

“It might be a little less spectacular than some years,” said Vince Marrocco, director of horticulture at Morris Arboretum & Gardens at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cooler temperatures and a late season drought in the region have caused some trees to become stressed and lose their leaves early, while also affecting the quality of fall colors.

Trees rely on bright sunlight, cool temperatures and enough rain to produce colorful leaves in the fall, but the reduced rainfall this year has left some trees thirsty.

“Unless we start to get some rain, I’m not convinced that we’re going to have a real brilliant fall,” said arborist Jason Parker of the Davey Tree Company. “The trees are shutting down earlier because they don’t have the moisture to keep going.”

These conditions can make certain trees more susceptible to insect and disease problems, Parker said. However, watering and mulching trees during dry spells can help trees to retain moisture and improve their health, as well as fall color, he said.