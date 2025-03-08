From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Derrick Banks came to Drexel University as a student in 2022, he joined the ILLEST Lab.

ILLEST stands for Informal Learning Linking Engineering Science and Technology, as in the so-called STEM disciplines. Soon, Banks was tinkering with 3D printers, designing sneakers and further sharpening his creative skills — making music and creating animated characters for video games.

“It’s the right space for me and it gives me space to create around people with similar interests,” Banks said.

Today, Banks, 21, a junior at Drexel University majoring in video game development, is the manager of the Drexel lab. He grew up in Upper Darby and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School.

Banks learned about the lab from Kareem Edouard, assistant professor at Drexel University’s School of Education, who was assigned to him as a mentor. Edouard and H. Bernard Hall, an assistant professor of urban education, oversee the lab.

“The goal is to teach science and STEM-related engagement using arts, fashion and media,” Edouard said. “In the lab we have 600 pairs of sneakers, which we use to teach material science and biology.”

Edouard is also one of the creative producers of the PBS Kids series “Work It Out Wombats!”, which debuted in 2023. He created one of the characters. In that series, the preschool characters demonstrate computational thinking, problem-solving, self-expression and other ideas, practices and processes related to science.

The lab is meant to be a safe, inclusive space to nurture science and math. It is open to students at Drexel and across the Philadelphia school district, including nearby West Philadelphia High School, and the community. It serves about 300 students a year.

This summer, the ILLEST Lab will be the site of a class called “Hip Hop as Humanities: Counterstories for the Canon, Classroom and Country,” for K-12 educators who want to learn how to use hip-hop to teach English and the arts.

The three-week summer institute will include a visit to the Bronx in New York City, considered the birthplace of hip-hop. At Drexel, it will include history, readings, dialogues and professional development workshops by Edouard and Hall, along with visiting lecturers.

It is being funded by a $200,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.