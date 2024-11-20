From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Drexel University announced Tuesday that 60 employees have been cut from its staff this month as part of its plan to reduce $150 million in costs following a drop in enrollment.

According to a Drexel spokesperson, the layoffs do not impact any of the university’s tenured employees. Those laid off make up roughly 1.4% of Drexel’s workforce. In a statement sent to WHYY News, Drexel said the “difficult decision” was not “made lightly,” but was needed “in order to ensure resilience amid financial headwinds facing the higher education sector.”

“Drexel remains grateful to these employees for their contributions to the University and will be providing them with personalized support, including career counseling, job placement assistance and other resources,” the statement said.

In addition to the 60 people being laid off, about 155 employees have opted into the university’s voluntary retirement incentive program, receiving contract payouts and other benefits.