Basketball hall-of-famer Allen Iverson was honored on Friday with a statue outside of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden.

The former MVP and 11-time NBA all-star will forever be featured performing his signature crossover outside of the practice facility.

“The Answer” was overcome with emotion when discussing the honor in front of his family, teammates and mentors from over the years.

Iverson thanked “everybody that had a hand” in the success he’s achieved throughout his career, including hall-of-fame head coach Larry Brown, who helped lead the team to an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2001.

“Me and coach didn’t see eye to eye on things, but he wanted the same thing that I wanted out of my career and our team goals,” Iverson said. “And once I bought into that, that’s what turned me into an MVP basketball player. That’s what turned us to a team that were winners that could go to the finals and compete with the best teams.”

In 1996, the Sixers selected the guard out of Georgetown with the first pick. Iverson went on to win the Rookie of the Year and spend the first 12 years of his career with the team. To be honored with a statue after all these years, Iverson said it “don’t even seem real.”

“I don’t get nervous too much, but just seeing so many people in here that I love and just … just want to say all the right things,” Iverson said with tears in his eyes. “I just want you to know how much I appreciate y’al l… I thank everybody for coming out. I thank everybody, like I said, for playing a part in this and making this dream come true.”