Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has a meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery and is expected to be out indefinitely.

McCain who has starred for the struggling Sixers early in the season, reported a sore left knee after Friday night’s 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Philadelphia said an MRI on Saturday showed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery.

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the draft out of Duke, is the leading scorer among rookies this season, averaging 15.3 points through the first 23 games. McCain, who is averaging 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, finished with five points and three assists in 29 minutes against the Pacers.