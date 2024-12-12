Protesters disrupt Center City traffic in response to City Council advancing 76ers arena proposal
Roughly 70 vehicles disrupted traffic on Market Street to simulate traffic congestion before and after events at the proposed 18,500-seat arena.
What you need to know
- The 76ers have proposed moving to a new $1.55 billion arena near Chinatown called “76 Place”
- The proposal has drawn swift condemnation, excitement, skepticism — and plenty of buzz
- Black Clergy of Philadelphia has endorsed the project, while a majority of Chinatown businesses and other community members have voiced their opposition
- Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker formally announced her support for the arena
A protest during Thursday’s evening commute painted a future of a more congested and a louder Center City just hours after Philadelphia’s City Council voted to advance the 76ers plan to build an arena on Market Street.
The car meetup was organized by No Arena in the Heart of Our City Coalition to simulate traffic congestion before and after events at the proposed 18,500-seat arena that would sit just steps away from Chinatown. Event organizers say 70 vehicles participated in the event.
Anlin Wang protested with the coalition on Market Street and told reporters Thursday’s action was a preview of “the traffic issues that are gonna hit Center City if this arena is built.”
“We are asking people to call their council members, call the decision makers, who can stop this arena,” Wang said. “The next vote is next week. There is plenty of time for them to do the right thing.”
While the Sixers argue a downtown arena would be an economic engine for the ailing Market East, many residents and business owners in Chinatown fear traffic congestion from an arena will deter people from coming to the 150-year-old neighborhood.
Earlier Thursday, City Council’s Committee of the Whole, which includes all 17 members, voted 12-4, with one member absent, to move enabling legislation out of committee.
Multiple protests and dragging negotiations over a community benefits agreement delayed the vote twice Wednesday, with lawmakers finally agreeing to a $60 million CBA — less than the $100 million lawmakers asked the Sixers for a day prior. Asian Pacific Islanders Political Alliance organizer Jenny Zhang called the vote “shameful” and “humiliating.”
“Clearly, council doesn’t know what they’re doing,” Zhang said. “Philadelphians are pissed off, we’re mad and you never want to piss off a Philadelphian. We will make our voices heard, and we will get our way.”
The full body is expected to take a second and final vote on the bills Thursday, Dec. 19, the last regular meeting before lawmakers break for winter recess. The controversial development is backed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, meaning she is likely to sign any related bills that reach her desk.
“City Council might have let themselves get steamrolled, the community will not,” Zhang said. “We’re going to make sure that this arena does not go through.”
At a price tag of $1.3 billion, the arena is on track to open for the 2031-2032 season, when the Sixers lease ends at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.