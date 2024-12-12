A protest during Thursday’s evening commute painted a future of a more congested and a louder Center City just hours after Philadelphia’s City Council voted to advance the 76ers plan to build an arena on Market Street.

The car meetup was organized by No Arena in the Heart of Our City Coalition to simulate traffic congestion before and after events at the proposed 18,500-seat arena that would sit just steps away from Chinatown. Event organizers say 70 vehicles participated in the event.

Anlin Wang protested with the coalition on Market Street and told reporters Thursday’s action was a preview of “the traffic issues that are gonna hit Center City if this arena is built.”

“We are asking people to call their council members, call the decision makers, who can stop this arena,” Wang said. “The next vote is next week. There is plenty of time for them to do the right thing.”

While the Sixers argue a downtown arena would be an economic engine for the ailing Market East, many residents and business owners in Chinatown fear traffic congestion from an arena will deter people from coming to the 150-year-old neighborhood.