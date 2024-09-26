A ‘historic agreement’

Parker announced her position on the arena last week via social media, exactly one week after holding a town hall meeting to discuss the development. In a pre-recorded video, she said her administration had reached a “historic agreement” with the Sixers — “the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena.” She added that the development will generate millions in tax revenues and create hundreds of jobs.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCo, the team’s development arm, has said the Sixers are “grateful” to the Parker administration for backing the proposal and that they look “forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council.”

On Wednesday, the team reiterated its appreciation for Parker and her administration.

“The Mayor has a vision for how to restore the economic hub of Center City, and we are eager to take part by delivering an arena that will create thousands of jobs while generating new tax revenues for the city, state, and school district,” said David Adelman, chairman of 76 Place, in a statement.

City Council must still pass a package of bills for the arena to become a reality. Parker’s support jumpstarted that process. Parker said Wednesday her administration would transmit enabling legislation for introduction during Council’s stated meeting on Oct. 24.

Lawmakers are expected to consider a total of 11 ordinances and resolutions, including measures related to zoning and planning, as well as neighborhood improvement and financing arrangements tied to the Fashion District mall. Another bill enables the city to accept the arena site from the Sixers. Copies of the draft legislation are now available online on the city’s main website, along with administration’s presentation on the agreement.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site, will introduce the bills on behalf of the administration. He has vowed to give the community 30 days to review the legislation before introduction. He said this week the language of those bills may be altered to reflect concerns raised by stakeholders in the coming weeks.

The Sixers have said they need approval to build the arena by the end of the year to stay on track to open the 18,500-seat facility in 2031 — the final year of the team’s lease at the Wells Fargo in Center City.

Right now, the City Council’s final regular meeting before the holidays is Dec. 12.

Since announcing the project more than two years ago, the team has said a downtown arena would help revitalize the blocks east of City Hall, a stretch that has struggled to thrive for decades. In last week’s video, Parker echoed that argument, saying the arena “represents the start of an unprecedented revival of Market East.”

The Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council — an influential umbrella group of more than 50 labor unions — has supported the proposal from the start. The council was the first to endorse Parker’s run for mayor last year.

Opponents say the arena represents an “existential threat” to Chinatown. They argue small businesses will suffer due to increased traffic congestion caused by the arena, and that the project will likely raise property values that will displace longtime residents.

An impact study the city released last month found the arena “could potentially result in the loss of Chinatown’s core identity and regional significance.” The same analysis found the potential impact on Market East to be “inconclusive.”