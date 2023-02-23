What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Building and Construction Trades Council has given its support to Cherelle Parker in the race for the Democratic primary for Mayor. In accepting the support, Parker said she’s “ready to rumble,” and vowed to crack down on those illegally performing construction work in Philadelphia.

“No more construction in the middle of the night when no one can see you. No more construction without pulling the appropriate permits and licenses necessary to do that work. No more paying people under the table in cash so you can avoid our tax structures,” she said.

The powerful Electricians Local 98 abstained from the vote along with the union representing stagehands in the city, but trades council head Ryan Boyer said the group would have enough money and people on the street to influence the contest in Parker’s direction.

“This is serious business. Homicide, poverty, schools, do we want to hand that to someone who just started yesterday, or that just wants headlines, or to someone that has done the work, that’s Cherelle Parker.”