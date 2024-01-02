Elections 2023

Photo essay: Scenes from Mayor Cherelle Parker’s historic inauguration

Parker is the first woman and the first Black woman to lead the city of Philadelphia. Here’s how Tuesday’s inauguration unfolded, in photos.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (right) with her family at her historic inauguration on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

History was made in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cherelle Parker was inaugurated as the city’s 100th mayor. She is the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.

The former City Council member was sworn in privately ahead of Tuesday’s formal inauguration, sources told WHYY News.

Kenyatta Johnson, surviving multiple legal battles, became City Council president.

Here’s how the day unfolded, in photos.

people waiting to get into The Met Philly
The line to attend the historic inauguration of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker at The Met stretched to North Broad Street on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Cherelle Parker at her swearing in
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker at her historic inauguration at The Met on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Cherelle Parker at her inauguration
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (right) with her family at her historic inauguration on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Darrell Clarke hands a large gavel to Kenyatta Johnson
Outgoing Philadelphia council president Darrell Clarke handed the symbolic gavel to new Council President Kenyatta Johnson before his swearing in ceremony on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Kenyatta Johnson getting sworn in
Philadelphia councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is sworn in as council president with his family on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
CIty Council swearing in ceremony
Philadelphia city council members were sworn into office by honorable Judge Timika Lane on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Kenyatta Johnson speaking at a podium.
Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson reflected on his trial during his first address and thanked supporters for their confidence in him on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Audience members giving a standing ovation
Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson received a standing ovation after he spoke at the first council meeting on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Cherelle Parker speaking at a podium
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addresses the public for the first time after being sworn into office on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addresses the public for the first time after being sworn into office on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addresses the public for the first time after being sworn into office on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addresses the public for the first time after being sworn into office on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Part of the series

