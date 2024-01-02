Photo essay: Scenes from Mayor Cherelle Parker’s historic inauguration

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

History was made in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cherelle Parker was inaugurated as the city’s 100th mayor. She is the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.

The former City Council member was sworn in privately ahead of Tuesday’s formal inauguration, sources told WHYY News.

Kenyatta Johnson, surviving multiple legal battles, became City Council president.

Here’s how the day unfolded, in photos.