On Tuesday, Philadelphia will see a historic first when Mayor Cherelle Parker is inaugurated as the city’s 100th mayor — the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.

Parker’s inauguration will take place as part of a regular City Council meeting, which kicks off at 10 a.m. The session will also include the swearing-in of council members and the election of a new City Council president.

Parker will deliver her inaugural address at the Met Philadelphia in North Philadelphia. Audiences may watch WHYY News’ livestream on WHYY.org or listen via 90.9-FM.

The former City Council member was sworn in privately ahead of Tuesday’s formal inauguration, sources tell WHYY News.

After defeating a crowded field of Democratic contenders, Parker handily won the November general election against Republican David Oh, capturing nearly 75% of the vote.

Over the last several weeks, Parker has named several key appointments. Kevin Bethel, a 29-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, will serve as the PPD’s next commissioner. Philadelphia’s former fire commissioner Adam Thiel, who had led the department since 2016, will be Parker’s managing director.

Tiffany Thurman, a government affairs executive, will be Parker’s chief of staff, Sincere Harris will serve as chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability, and engagement, and Aren Platt will be chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives. Parker described Thurman, Harris, and Platt as her “big three.”

Also on Tuesday, Rue Landau will become Philadelphia’s first-ever openly LGBTQ City Council member. And two members of the Working Families Party, Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke, will become members of council.