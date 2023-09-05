Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning from her position, effective Sept. 22.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday announced that First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr. will serve as interim police commissioner.

Outlaw, the first Black woman to lead the department, accepted a new role as the deputy chief security officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” Kenney said in a written statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

Outlaw stepped into the commissioner’s role on Feb. 10, 2020. She had previously led Portland’s police department, also as the first Black woman to do so.

“Throughout my tenure, I have persistently strived to ensure that we excel in areas where the needs of the Department and the community are not just met – but are exceeded,” Outlaw said in a statement.