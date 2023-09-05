Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning
Outlaw has accepted a new role as the deputy chief security officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning from her position, effective Sept. 22.
Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday announced that First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr. will serve as interim police commissioner.
Outlaw, the first Black woman to lead the department, accepted a new role as the deputy chief security officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” Kenney said in a written statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”
Outlaw stepped into the commissioner’s role on Feb. 10, 2020. She had previously led Portland’s police department, also as the first Black woman to do so.
“Throughout my tenure, I have persistently strived to ensure that we excel in areas where the needs of the Department and the community are not just met – but are exceeded,” Outlaw said in a statement.
Outlining the details of the Crime Prevention and Violence Reduction Action Plan, she cited crime reduction and improved case clearance rates as evidence of significant progress.
“Our team has shown incredible adaptability and has worked tirelessly to maintain our pillars of organizational excellence, crime prevention and reduction, and community engagement and inclusion even in the face of adversity,” she said. “My staff’s teamwork, innovative thinking, and determination have kept the Department moving forward, and for that, I am extremely grateful.”
Outlaw led the department during the height of the pandemic and protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. At times, her leadership was called into question. Outlaw’s role in the tear-gassing of protesters and residents in the summer of 2020 was subject to heavy scrutiny.
Over the course of the past three years, the city’s police department has been scrutinized at length for the surge in gun violence. Amid the criticism, rumors swirled of Outlaw leaving the position to become the top cop in New York City.
Her impending resignation comes just weeks before the three-year anniversary of the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Wallace’s family settled their wrongful lawsuit with the city for $2.5 million.
More recently, after police shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry Jr., long-existing accountability and transparency concerns with the city’s police force again drove calls for reform from advocates and community members.
