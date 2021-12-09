Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took a clear opportunity Wednesday to squash a surging rumor that she would soon be resigning her Philadelphia post and packing her bags to become the new top cop in New York City.

As Philly’s biweekly virtual gun violence briefing was winding down, Outlaw answered a direct question about her possible departure, saying, “It’s a rumor that’s just out there, and it’s wild and it’s out of control.”

Outlaw is reportedly on New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ short list to lead the New York Police Department. Though she denied speculation that she would be announcing her resignation today at 3 p.m., Outlaw’s words did not do much to close the door on a future move.

“I appreciate the honorable mention — and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly. But I will tell you, I am still continuing to focus on my work here. And obviously, if I had information to share, I would share it, but I’ll leave it at that. Their process is their process, and for any additional information, I think folks need to reach out to the folks in New York,” Outlaw said.

When asked if she had interviewed for the position in New York, Outlaw declined to comment, citing a respect for the NYPD’s process.