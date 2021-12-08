6-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert in Philadelphia found safe

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 6-year-old girl who went missing after a car was stolen outside a Philadelphia pizza place has been found safe.

She is currently with police in the 35th District.

The circumstances of the child’s recovery were not immediately available.

Police say the girl was in the backseat of a car that was stolen on Tuesday night. The Amber Alert was issued at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Germantown section.

The mother told police she stopped at Giovanni’s Pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street for pizza. She left her 6-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car, with the engine running.

The child was awake. When the mother came out with her pizza, the car was gone.

Police were getting information about a male suspect who jumped into the vehicle and took off with the child still inside.

Investigators were interviewing employees of the pizza place who may have seen the man before the incident.

The car was last seen traveling down Greene Street.

Police say there has been a recent increase in stolen vehicles in the area.