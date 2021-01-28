Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Thursday she will not resign over her department’s handling of the protests and civil unrest sparked by last year’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During a news conference at police headquarters a day after the release of a critical independent report, Outlaw said she also has the support of Mayor Jim Kenney, city officials, and community leaders.

“Am I enough? Absolutely and some,” she said. “Do I deserve to be here? Absolutely and some. Did I lead this department in the last year? Absolutely and some. No police commissioner, chief, superintendent has ever had to deal with what we’ve dealt with in the past year.”

Wednesday’s report from the City Controller’s Office determined there was a “lack of leadership at the highest levels” during last summer’s protests, resulting in mass unrest and the controversial use of tear gas on peaceful protesters who gathered on I-676 in Center City, as well as those who marched along the 52nd Street commercial corridor in West Philadelphia.