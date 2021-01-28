Philly police chief Outlaw will not resign after report critical of her handling of protests
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Thursday she will not resign over her department’s handling of the protests and civil unrest sparked by last year’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
During a news conference at police headquarters a day after the release of a critical independent report, Outlaw said she also has the support of Mayor Jim Kenney, city officials, and community leaders.
“Am I enough? Absolutely and some,” she said. “Do I deserve to be here? Absolutely and some. Did I lead this department in the last year? Absolutely and some. No police commissioner, chief, superintendent has ever had to deal with what we’ve dealt with in the past year.”
Wednesday’s report from the City Controller’s Office determined there was a “lack of leadership at the highest levels” during last summer’s protests, resulting in mass unrest and the controversial use of tear gas on peaceful protesters who gathered on I-676 in Center City, as well as those who marched along the 52nd Street commercial corridor in West Philadelphia.
The report, which was the result of dozens of interviews and extensive document reviews, also found that the Philadelphia Police Department lacked a clear protest response plan and was chronically understaffed.
Outlaw said her department was “woefully understaffed” on May 30, the first day of protests in the city, but defended the overall response throughout that first weekend, when the tear gas, along with rubber bullets, were used against protesters and residents.
A mayoral spokesman panned the report on Wednesday, saying the administration rejects its “unsubstantiated claims that the Mayor and members of this Administration did not exercise ‘leadership.’”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
