Philly City Council passes ban on use of tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters

With a 14-3 vote, Philadelphia City Council approved legislation that prohibits the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray during protests.

The vote comes after days of protest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., with some devolving into clashes between officers and civilians, and observers describing aggressive police behavior and the use of pepper spray.

Republican Councilmembers David Oh and Brian J. O’Neill, along with Democrat Bobby Henon, voted against the bill, following a debate over the meaning of peaceful protest and the role of law enforcement during social unrest.

Oh said he opposed the bill because of the potential for what he called a “selective enforcement problem,” where people may have differing interpretations of a peaceful protest. He also said the bill would have a “chilling effect” that would impair officers’ ability to keep the public safe.

“While there is not much wrong with this bill on its face, it does raise the question. What is a peaceful activity, what is a first amendment activity, who’s making that decision and ultimately, what happens when the police choose not to respond, or the people, wrongfully rightfully, believe they have to take matters in their own hands.”