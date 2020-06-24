‘They’re peaceful’: Pa. State Police release dashcam video from I-676 protest tear-gassing

The Pennsylvania State Police have publicly released never-before-seen dashcam footage from a law enforcement vehicle stuck on Interstate 676 in Philadelphia just before protesters were tear-gassed in an incident that became international news.

Taken from the camera in PSP patrol unit K1-15, the video does show a masked protester who approaches and spray-paints a small circle over the windshield of the trooper SUV, obscuring much of the camera’s field of vision.

The footage, requested by WHYY News, does not appear to otherwise corroborate accounts of violence circulated by Mayor Jim Kenney’s office in justification of the tear-gassing. Officials said demonstrators, who were protesting systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, had trapped the lone trooper and begun rocking his vehicle. In the dashcam video, law enforcement can be heard describing the protests as “peaceful.”

“While on the roadway, the crowd surrounded a State Trooper, who was alone and seated in his vehicle, and began rocking the vehicle, with the trooper having no safe means of egress,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in an initial statement, released on June 1, the day of the event.

Several other public records also appear to contradict Outlaw’s statement, which drew immediate criticism from activists and civil rights groups.

Although the state police released several hours of footage on Tuesday, only about 50 minutes are fully visible before the windshield is painted over. The portion of the video just before the gassing of demonstrators shows several troopers in a staging area on the highway, a few blocks west of the protest.

The officers are seen donning SWAT gear and conversing, before an unidentified trooper pulls away in K1-15 and heads toward the protest. After battling gridlocked traffic in the eastbound lane of I-676, the trooper comes to a complete halt in a severe traffic jam just as the first scattering of protesters approaches.

“All traffic is stopped. Repeat, they’re peaceful, just walking eastbound,” says an unidentified voice over the police radio, describing the protests.

A Philadelphia bike patrol officer approaches the dashcam. The trooper exits his vehicle to speak with the officer just before the bulk of demonstrators approaches.

“It’s just me right now, everything is shut down. I’m going to try to keep my long gun out of view,” the trooper says.