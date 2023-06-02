Roughly five months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, police officers in Philadelphia shot and killed Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old with a history of mental illness who was wielding a knife. Residents once again took to the streets in protest. According to activists, 2020 marked the culmination of a series of police killings of unarmed Black Americans – including Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Michael Brown, and many others.

“It’s hard to heal when it doesn’t stop,” Rise said. “It’s been an awful day for three years now.”

Activists say the movement encompasses more than just police brutality now– it’s about racial and economic equity, from efforts to protect an affordable housing complex in University City to the push against a new arena slated for Chinatown.

“The goal is liberation and justice for our people and our communities, and for people who don’t have a voice,” said Asa Khalif, who led demonstrations in 2020. “The poor, low-income people, immigrants, LGBTQ people, Black and brown people, the homeless.”

Police reforms: Where are they now?

In November 2020 voters approved the creation of a new Citizens Police Oversight Commission. The independent group replaced the Police Advisory Commission, which had a smaller budget and less authority.

But the new group is facing internal problems, with a vice chair and two commissioners resigning this week.

In a resignation letter, the commission’s vice-chair said the group is “dysfunctional, toxic, and unable to function as needed.” The interim executive director told Billy Penn that they will now begin the lengthy process of selecting three new commissioners.

On paper, the group is “a Ferrari in terms of its police oversight legislation,” said Adam Geer, deputy inspector general for public safety with the city of Philadelphia’s Inspector General’s Office.

“It’s just sitting in the garage right now apparently,” he said. “Philadelphians deserve for these issues to be resolved as quickly and professionally as possible and to get this thing on the road.”

The commission is tasked with arranging mediation conversations between people who file complaints against police officers and the officers they’re filing against, launching their own investigations into complaints, and reviewing police department policies and procedures.

A ballot measure that would have given the commission increased hiring flexibility failed in the May primary election.

“What’s important now is that there’s more progress made on standing up the CPOC,” Geer said.

Fewer than 1% of all citizen complaints filed against the Philadelphia Police Department between 2015 and 2020 resulted in an officer being formally disciplined, according to a 2021 report from the now-defunct Police Advisory Commission. This is partly due to limitations imposed by Act 111, a state law that creates a process by which officers may appeal a disciplinary ruling to an outside panel.

“Perhaps more officers who are deserving of discipline are getting more discipline,” Geer said. “But then what’s after that? Are they coming back on the force? What does that look like? Because ultimately … in every organization there are going to be some bad apples. And it’s better for everyone if they’re not there.”

Activists say there must be independent oversight to make sure officers are held accountable.