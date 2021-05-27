‘Monumental leap’: Philly Council passes bill establishing new police oversight board

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which is actively negotiating with the city on a new contract, did not testify on the bill and has declined to comment on the legislation.

Members of the Kenney administration testified in support of the bill during a committee hearing on the measure held last week. A mayoral spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the measure’s passage.

The vote comes roughly six months after Philadelphia voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure giving City Council the green light to create the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

Jones introduced the enabling legislation in February.

Under the bill, part of a package of police reforms introduced in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, the commission would investigate all citizen complaints filed against officers and the department. The group could then recommend discipline if it found the allegations of misconduct were substantiated.

For the first time, the city’s police commissioner would have to respond to those recommendations in writing and explain why he or she did not follow through on the commission’s recommendations.

The commission would have the power to investigate allegations of physical abuse, bribery, corruption, intimidation, and harassment, as well as “any allegation that threatens the integrity of the criminal justice process,” according to the bill, including instances when an officer discharges his or her service weapon.

Under the measure, the commission could also make recommendations on any of the department’s policies and procedures, as well as hold a vote of no confidence in the police commissioner — another first.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” said Rev. Mark Tyler, co-director of POWER Live Free, which hosted a half-dozen community meetings on the bill, after Thursday’s vote.

“While I recognize that this is not a perfect bill, and that it will still fall short in some ways of total civilian oversight, this is a monumental leap forward. My hope is that what we have created will create a snowball in Philadelphia, so 10 years from now we’ll look back and say, ‘Wow, that was a great first step and since then, we’ve done x, y, and z to close the gap even more.’”