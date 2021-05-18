‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.

“There are times in history when you can see a thing that needs change, but you do not have the ability to change it. There are other times in history when you see a thing that needs changing and you do have the ability to make that change. In Philadelphia today, this is that time,” said City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., who introduced the bill in February.

The 14-1 committee vote followed nearly four hours of testimony from city officials, civil rights attorneys, police reform advocates, and the general public. Nearly all of those who spoke support the legislation, which is scheduled to be voted on by the full council next week.

Leadership of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which is actively negotiating with the city on a new contract, did not testify on Monday. In an email, a spokesperson for the union declined to comment.

If passed, the city’s goal is to officially launch the Citizens Police Oversight Commission in July. Backers hope the new group can boost police accountability and help restore public trust in the Philadelphia Police Department, especially within communities of color, where residents are disproportionately stopped by officers and subjected to use of force.

“This is not about besmirching the names of officers. This is about holding those who have the power to arrest, and take your life, to a standard that we all agree should be a higher standard,” said state Rep. Jordan Harris, who represents parts of South, Southwest, and West Philadelphia.

An independent analysis of citizen complaints filed against police officers between 2015 and 2020, obtained by WHYY News, found those officers faced formal discipline less than 1% of the time.

Under Jones’ bill, part of a package of police reforms fast-tracked after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the commission would investigate all citizen complaints filed against officers and the department. The body could then recommend discipline if it found the allegations of misconduct were substantiated.