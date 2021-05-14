Report: Less than 1% of civilian complaints filed against Philly police result in discipline

Between 2015 and 2020, less than 1% of all citizen complaints filed against the Philadelphia Police Department resulted in an officer being formally disciplined, according to a new report obtained by WHYY.

Slated to be released next week by the city’s Police Advisory Commission, the report also found internal investigators did not uphold a single civil rights complaint filed by a resident, including accusations of racial profiling, during the same time period.

Additionally, the average internal affairs investigation into a citizen complaint took twice as long as the department’s required time limit of 90 days, researchers working with the PAC found.

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment on the report.

The stark findings come as Philadelphia prepares to replace the PAC, founded in 1994, with a more powerful Citizens Police Oversight Commission. Voters last November overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure giving lawmakers the green light to create the permanent and independent watchdog agency. Supporters hope it can help restore public trust in the nation’s fourth-largest police department.

Members of City Council will discuss legislation to define how the new commission works during a hearing on Monday, with hopes of passing the measure before the body breaks for summer recess.

The PAC report’s findings, which reflect the pro-bono work of academics at Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania, are based on an analysis of more than 9,000 allegations from more than 3,500 civilian complaints filed against PPD officers over the five-year period. Researchers consulted investigatory memos, disciplinary determinations, and public data.

The complaints were categorized as one of six types: criminal allegation, harassment, departmental violation, physical or sexual allegation, civil rights, and lack of service.