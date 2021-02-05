Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing a new watchdog group for its police department.

On Thursday, City Councilmember Curtis Jones introduced enabling legislation for the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, an independent agency that backers hope can help restore public trust in the Philadelphia Police Department.

If passed, the commission would investigate all citizen complaints filed against officers and the department. The body could then recommend discipline if it concluded the allegations of misconduct were substantiated.

For the first time, the police commissioner would have to respond to those recommendations in writing and explain their decision.

The commission would have the power to investigate allegations of physical abuse, bribery, corruption, intimidation, and harassment, as well as “any allegation that threatens the integrity of the criminal justice process.”

Under the bill, the commission could also make recommendations on any of the department’s policies and procedures, as well as hold a vote of no confidence regarding the police commissioner, another first.

“This is the beginning of a dialogue,” said Jones.