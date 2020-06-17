The Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has set off protest around the globe, with a common refrain emerging from the assembly: defund or disband the police.

How do you reduce funding for police, and change their role in communities, while ensuring public safety for all? That’s a question Christopher Norris, WHYY’s Community Contributors and Engagement Editor, will seek to answer over the next four-weeks in a series of conversations entitled ‘Police, Reimagined: The Future of Public Safety.’

In episode one, you’ll hear grassroots leaders – including Megan Malachi, a police abolitionist – debate the merits of defunding the police vs disbanding the police and explore what it takes to build safe communities.