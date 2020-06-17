Donate

Police reimagined: The future of public safety

The Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has set off protest around the globe, with a common refrain emerging from the assembly: defund or disband the police.

How do you reduce funding for police, and change their role in communities, while ensuring public safety for all? That’s a question Christopher Norris, WHYY’s Community Contributors and Engagement Editor, will seek to answer over the next four-weeks in a series of conversations entitled ‘Police, Reimagined: The Future of Public Safety.’

In episode one, you’ll hear grassroots leaders – including Megan Malachi, a police abolitionist – debate the merits of defunding the police vs disbanding the police and explore what it takes to build safe communities.

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate