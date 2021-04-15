After decades of anemic sanitation efforts, Philadelphia will finally begin to restore citywide street cleaning — but officials still can’t say exactly when residents should expect to see broom trucks.

During Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget address to City Council, he said the city would invest $62 million over five years to expand mechanical street sweeping, effectively restoring a program killed during pandemic belt-tightening last year.

Joy Huertas, deputy communications director for Kenney, said the Streets Department program would build off a successful pilot conducted in 2019, using a racial equity lens to target initial pilot zones.

“An initiative cut in [last year’s] budget that can now be restored into neighborhoods that experience the highest concentrations of litter, with a focus on Black and Brown communities that are often hit the hardest by illegal dumping,” she said.

Unlike other large American cities, Philadelphia does not have a comprehensive street cleaning program after years of budget cuts and pushback from residents frustrated over sweeping-related parking regulations.