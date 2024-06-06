If passed, landlord-tenant officers would have to be trained in cultural diversity, crisis intervention, firearm basics, first aid, ethics and other areas.

Deputies will also have to display their license when performing lockouts and they will need to have liability insurance of $2 million per incident and $4 million per year.

The licenses would be enforced by the Department of Licenses and Inspections or “such other agency as the Mayor may designate,” according to the bill. The legislation includes a nine-month compliance period before licenses will be required.

The bill must now pass the full Council.

It’s unclear if Mayor Cherelle Parker will sign the bill.

Attorney Bethany Nikitenko, a lawyer representing Davis, said she hopes the bill will help make the lockout process safer for tenants such as her client, who is suing the LTO for negligence. She said requiring deputies to have liability insurance is critical in cases where things turn violent.

“The insurance requirement will prevent the victim of a violent eviction from becoming a public charge dependent upon taxpayers to pay for hundreds of the thousands of dollars in hospital bills and medical and therapy services made necessary by the unreasonable conduct of a private for-profit eviction officer,” said Nikitenko.

Brooks’ measure is supported by a veto-proof majority of Council. It moves forward nearly a year after the LTO resumed operations with new procedures and protocols for performing evictions. For example, landlords are now required to submit a safety affidavit before scheduling an eviction. Additionally, tenants can now find out the date and time of their lockout if they call the office.

Last July, Marisa Shuter, Philadelphia’s landlord-tenant officer, agreed to temporarily stop performing evictions after a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot Latese Bethea in the right leg during a lockout in Kensington. It was the third time in four months that a landlord-tenant officer had fired a gun on the job.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Sarah Adamo, legislative affairs manager for the Department of Licenses and Inspections, raised concerns about implementation and enforcement. She said her department, which issues other city licenses, lacks the resources and the expertise to implement the mandates. The bill, she added, falls outside of the department’s “core mission.”

“While the administration is supportive of the spirit of this legislation and sympathetic to the events that precipitated this discussion, we believe that the Department of Licenses and Inspections is not the appropriate department to enforce such legislation,” said Adamo.

It’s unclear how many deputy landlord-tenant officers currently perform lockouts for the LTO.