From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!



Public health teams across Pennsylvania are more aggressively targeting sexually transmitted infections after cases sharply increased nationally during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it looks like these efforts are paying off, state officials say. Cases of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea in the commonwealth dropped between 2024 and 2025, according to new preliminary state data.

“However, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen earlier this month during a visit to the new Dauphin County State Health Center, which is among 59 state health centers that provide free STI counseling, testing and treatment in counties that don’t have local health departments.

Some of the biggest STI declines occurred in new cases of gonorrhea, which can be transmitted during sex, including oral sex. According to state data, 990 infections were reported in 2025, compared to 1,153 in 2024.

Syphilis infections also dropped. The number of primary cases, which is an early stage of infection typically marked by a single sore, and the number of secondary cases, which involves widespread rash, both dropped by nearly 30%.

But health disparities remain, Bogen said.

“Some groups have a higher burden than others, including young adults, people of color and men who have sex with men,” she said.

Congenital syphilis, which is an infection passed from mother to child during pregnancy, have also been declining overall in recent years, Bogen said. But the state recorded 16 cases in both 2024 and 2025.