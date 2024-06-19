From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Don’t confuse the red, six-foot-tall kiosks with a phone booth or a vending machine. They’re Delaware County’s attempt to marry public health with convenience and automation.

County officials are planning to install three automated health care kiosks in Chester, Media and Yeadon as early as this summer.

The Longview International Technology’s (LTS) testandgo units will administer tests for numerous ailments, including RSV, influenza A, influenza B, COVID-19, STDs and HIV. Weighing in at approximately 1,200 pounds, the kiosks are equipped with refrigeration and internet connectivity.

The kiosks will also be stocked with naloxone, drug supply test strips, first aid kits, condoms and feminine hygiene products.

“We’re going to be able to vary the content based on need and demand — and all this is going to be freely available to Delaware County residents,” said Lora Werner, deputy director of the Delaware County Health Department.