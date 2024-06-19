Test and go: Delaware County to roll out automated health care kiosks in Chester, Media and Yeadon
The red health care kiosks in Chester, Media and Yeadon will dispense tests for free and provide results for RSV, flu A/B, COVID-19, STDs and HIV to residents.
Don’t confuse the red, six-foot-tall kiosks with a phone booth or a vending machine. They’re Delaware County’s attempt to marry public health with convenience and automation.
County officials are planning to install three automated health care kiosks in Chester, Media and Yeadon as early as this summer.
The Longview International Technology’s (LTS) testandgo units will administer tests for numerous ailments, including RSV, influenza A, influenza B, COVID-19, STDs and HIV. Weighing in at approximately 1,200 pounds, the kiosks are equipped with refrigeration and internet connectivity.
The kiosks will also be stocked with naloxone, drug supply test strips, first aid kits, condoms and feminine hygiene products.
“We’re going to be able to vary the content based on need and demand — and all this is going to be freely available to Delaware County residents,” said Lora Werner, deputy director of the Delaware County Health Department.
Delaware County Council approved a one-year contract with LTS at Tuesday night’s public meeting.
The county Health Department plans to place a kiosk at the Keystone First Wellness and Opportunity Center in Chester, the county Government Center in Media and the Yeadon Shopping Center.
Werner said these kiosks are taking off across parts of the country. Delaware County had leftover pandemic grant funding and opted to join in.
“People really like the fact that they can come up to it at any time,” Werner said. “You’re not restricted to the operating hours of the clinic or the pharmacy.”
The kiosk works utilizing a four-step process. It requires registration online or on the unit’s touch screen interface. Once registration is complete, the kiosk dispenses a test or a health care product. Users can take the test at the kiosk or at home.
Once the test is finished, patients scan the QR code on the back of the test package, open the deposit slot for specimen collection and send it in. They can also mail the test back. A lab analyzes the specimen. In 24–48 hours, users receive an email or a text from LTS with their results.
“We really are trying to improve access and equity for people with these supplies,” Werner said.
