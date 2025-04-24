From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland will cease accepting mental health emergency patients Monday morning.

Delaware County Council is enacting a contingency plan to ensure services continue without interruption.

“We will announce those providers and start dates as soon as agreements are finalized,” county officials said Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

The impending closure of Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system, not only means the shutdown of two hospitals and the decimation of emergency medical care — but also the elimination of key behavioral health services.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is home to the Crisis Center, which provides critical round-the-clock intervention and treatment to adults and children experiencing mental health episodes. The flagship hospital is also home to the Community Campus, which delivers outpatient drug and alcohol treatment, along with mental health care.

Patients currently receiving care at these facilities are being transported elsewhere, according to staff.