Crozer Health update: Delaware County enacts a plan to replace mental health service
With Crozer Health shuttering, key behavioral health services will be eliminated as early as Monday.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland will cease accepting mental health emergency patients Monday morning.
Delaware County Council is enacting a contingency plan to ensure services continue without interruption.
“We will announce those providers and start dates as soon as agreements are finalized,” county officials said Wednesday afternoon in a statement.
The impending closure of Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system, not only means the shutdown of two hospitals and the decimation of emergency medical care — but also the elimination of key behavioral health services.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center is home to the Crisis Center, which provides critical round-the-clock intervention and treatment to adults and children experiencing mental health episodes. The flagship hospital is also home to the Community Campus, which delivers outpatient drug and alcohol treatment, along with mental health care.
Patients currently receiving care at these facilities are being transported elsewhere, according to staff.
“We recognize the challenge and difficulties that this shortened closure time is bringing, however we will work to ensure all our residents and stakeholders are informed and that services continue seamlessly,” county officials said.
Prior to filing bankruptcy, parent company Prospect Medical Holdings previously threatened to shutter behavioral and mental health services in 2022, citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company agreed to keep it open after facing a lawsuit.
The latest move comes as the remaining two hospitals in the system — Crozer-Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park— experience a complete tear down of all units and wards. The emergency departments stopped accepting patients transported via ambulance Wednesday morning.
WHYY News obtained an announcement sent to hospital staff, advising them to follow new security protocols starting Thursday. Employees will be asked to follow the same instructions as visitors and must pass through a metal detector to enter the buildings.
