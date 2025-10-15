Crozer Closure

Prospect Medical Holdings finds tentative buyers for Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital

It is unclear when either deal will be finalized. If a sale falls through, Prospect Medical Holdings is allowed to abandon the property.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Prospect Medical Holdings received a pair of successful bids during Friday’s auction for the shuttered Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital in Delaware County.

Chariot Allaire Partners LLC is offering $10 million for Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland. Restorative Health Foundation and Syan Investments LLC want to buy Springfield Hospital for $3 million.

Taxing authorities for both properties have consented to the deals, according to a sale notice filed Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern District of Texas.

It is unclear when either deal will be finalized. When Prospect initially scheduled an auction for the properties, it preemptively scheduled a hearing for Oct. 24. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan will allow Prospect to abandon the two remaining Crozer Health hospitals in its possession if a sale falls through.

Information on the companies behind the winning bids was not immediately available.

The backup bidder for Crozer-Chester Medical Center is Restorative Health Foundation and Syan Investments and the backup bidder for Springfield Hospital is KQT Aikens Partners — which purchased the closed Taylor Hospital in September.

Opposing parties in the case have five days to file a written objection to either of the sales.

Crozer was once a four-hospital system. Prospect shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital in 2022.

Prospect filed for bankruptcy Jan. 11 and later closed Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital, turning Delaware County into a health care desert.

Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest hospital system, is closing — creating an emergency health care desert in one of Philadelphia’s most densely populated suburbs.

