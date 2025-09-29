Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital head to auction block
Prospect Medical Holdings is selling real estate from the shuttered hospitals, with a possible auction if enough bids come in, court documents show.
Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health’s bankrupt parent company, is selling the real estate at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital.
The deadline to submit a bid for the closed hospitals is Oct. 7, according to documents filed Friday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.
If the California-based company receives enough qualified bids, there will be a virtual auction Oct. 10.
Crozer was once Delaware County’s largest health system. The four-hospital operation was home to the county’s only high-level trauma center, and its ambulance fleet served more than half the county.
Prospect closed Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital in 2022. Prospect filed for bankruptcy in January and shuttered Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital just months later, following several failed attempts to offload the distressed properties.
Crozer’s collapse has left Delaware County residents experiencing longer ambulance rides and extended emergency room wait times.
Wilmington-based ChristianaCare acquired a handful of Crozer outpatient locations in May through a bankruptcy auction.
Prospect filed a motion to abandon some of its Pennsylvania properties, opening a path for the Upper Darby School District to purchase Delaware County Memorial Hospital for $600,000 in August and for KQT Aikens Partners to acquire Taylor Hospital for $1 million early in September.
A sale hearing on the latest potential auction for Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital has been pre-emptively scheduled for Oct. 24.
It is unclear who will place a bid for the real estate or how the properties will be used once sold.
