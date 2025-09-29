Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital head to auction block

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health’s bankrupt parent company, is selling the real estate at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital.

The deadline to submit a bid for the closed hospitals is Oct. 7, according to documents filed Friday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

If the California-based company receives enough qualified bids, there will be a virtual auction Oct. 10.

Crozer was once Delaware County’s largest health system. The four-hospital operation was home to the county’s only high-level trauma center, and its ambulance fleet served more than half the county.

Prospect closed Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital in 2022. Prospect filed for bankruptcy in January and shuttered Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital just months later, following several failed attempts to offload the distressed properties.

Crozer’s collapse has left Delaware County residents experiencing longer ambulance rides and extended emergency room wait times.