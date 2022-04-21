Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Just one day after Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring advanced notice of future hospital and ward closures, WHYY News obtained a notice from Crozer Health that details additional closures in its hospitals.

According to the document, Delaware County Memorial Hospital will lose its outpatient substance abuse clinic on June 10.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is also planning to lose many key services. The notice forecasts the closing of its Inpatient Acute Substance Abuse and Addition Unit on June 11 and its Crisis Center on June 19.

The Crisis Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center aids people of all ages who are facing behavioral and mental health issues.

Crozer is also planning on shutting down all mental health and substance use treatment outpatient services at the Community Campus in Chester.