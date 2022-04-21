Crozer to shut down more hospital wards at Delaware County Memorial and Crozer-Chester
Just one day after Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring advanced notice of future hospital and ward closures, WHYY News obtained a notice from Crozer Health that details additional closures in its hospitals.
According to the document, Delaware County Memorial Hospital will lose its outpatient substance abuse clinic on June 10.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center is also planning to lose many key services. The notice forecasts the closing of its Inpatient Acute Substance Abuse and Addition Unit on June 11 and its Crisis Center on June 19.
The Crisis Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center aids people of all ages who are facing behavioral and mental health issues.
Crozer is also planning on shutting down all mental health and substance use treatment outpatient services at the Community Campus in Chester.
The notice cited the “ongoing impacts COVID-19 has created for organization.” It is unclear if these closures will be temporary or permanent.
“We regret having to take this step, but our patients’ safety is always our top priority,” the notice read.
WHYY News reached out to Kevin Spiegel, Crozer’s chief executive officer, and he declined to comment.
The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) represents about 1,200 nurses and healthcare professionals within Crozer’s four hospitals. The union told WHYY News in a statement that eliminating critical medical services is “swamping a system that is already struggling and imperiling the people of Delaware County.”
“This situation – created by Prospect’s unique cash grab in its race to the bottom – is going to move quickly from bad to worse. PASNAP condemns the closure of these vital services and is hopeful that Christiana will step in to protect what will soon be their own patient community,” the statement read.
While Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Crozer, has been working on a deal to sell the system to ChristianaCare, recent developments call into question whether the deal will come to pass.
Prospect is under the control of Leonard Green & Partners. According to a ProPublica investigation of Prospect’s history, Leonard Green “extracted $400 million in dividends and fees for itself and investors in its fund” by “loading up the company with debt.”
And while executives are raking in millions of dollars in profits, patients and workers haven’t reaped the same benefits. ProPublica found that Prospect hospitals across the country have been wrought with issues. For example, in 2020, Crozer paramedics tried to fuel up ambulances only to have the company credit card rejected.
Prospect Medical Holdings purchased Crozer in 2016.
