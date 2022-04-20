Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

With Crozer Health in seemingly dire financial straits, Delaware County Council is making a last-ditch effort to prevent a sudden closure in the four-hospital system.

County Council introduced an emergency ordinance at a Tuesday meeting that would require hospital ownership to provide written notice to the county health department no fewer than 180 days before the anticipated date of a unit or hospital closure. The state currently requires a 90-day notice.

The effort mirrors a similar move from the city of Philadelphia, which passed a bill intended to prevent rapid closures, like the one Hahnemann University Hospital experienced, in 2019.

According to the proposed Delaware County ordinance, the hospital system in question would also have to submit a plan that addresses the reason for the closure and how the company plans to help affected patients and workers, among other issues. The ordinance directly cites recent actions from Crozer as justification that an “emergency exists.”

“It is so critical to our residents to have those services. And when they are shut down without warning or shut down quickly, it doesn’t allow us the time or the opportunity to find other providers or to find other resources for our community,” said Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council, in an interview with WHYY News.