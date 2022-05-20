Delco sues Prospect Medical, Crozer hospitals to keep behavioral health services open

Delaware County is suing Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, for planning to close the mental and behavioral health units at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in June.

The county filed the preliminary injunction on Wednesday, asking that the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas find that “the need for relief is immediate.”

In response to the lawsuit, Crozer Health has agreed to keep the services, previously planned for termination, open temporarily while the parties negotiate, according to State Rep. Mike Zabel.

WHYY News reached out to the chair of Delaware County Council, Dr. Monica Taylor, for comment, but she did not immediately respond.

“With regard to the closures, what Prospects [and] Crozer told us today was that they are going to stop the closure of the behavioral health services as a gesture of good faith, while the fee for those services are being negotiated,” Zabel said.

Zabel added that he welcomes the negotiations that will happen between the county and the companies. He emphasized that Crozer’s promise is focused solely on keeping mental health services open — the health system has not agreed to restore already shuttered services.