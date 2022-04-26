Delco lawmakers call Crozer Health saga ‘disappointing,’ ‘corrosive’

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, has been shrouded in controversy over the past two weeks as it apparently seeks to dig itself out of a deepening financial hole by cutting hospital services.

The actions from hospital ownership have now drawn the attention of local lawmakers who represent the area — and the legislators are not happy.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said in an interview that it has been “really disappointing” to see.

“But unfortunately, it’s been part of a continuing pattern over the last few months that [Crozer keeps] announcing cutbacks in service and cutbacks in staffing. And often we’re finding out about it when it hits the news, because they’re not giving folks a heads up. And, that’s just really corrosive to trying to maintain quality health care,” Scanlon said.

WHYY News obtained a copy of a notice from Crozer Health that detailed additional ward and unit closures within Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center last Thursday.