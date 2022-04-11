‘This is where we begin’: Delco’s new health department is fully operational

Delaware County has officially dropped the infamous distinction of being the largest county in the United States without its own health department.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health had previously granted Delco’s health department final approval on Feb. 28, but before the county could get to work, it had to provide written notices to all 49 municipalities — which it did on March 3 and wait an additional 30 days.

The waiting period expired on April 2, formally marking the birth of the Delaware County Health Department.

“I’ve been saying we are really at the starting line. This is where we begin, but I’m excited to share that within each of our departments many of the standard operating procedures are in full swing,” said Melissa Lyon, the new health director, at Wednesday’s county council meeting.

Delco’s newest government body was rather busy during its first week being fully operational. While April 2 was the first day the health department could act in its full capacity, that important day fell on Saturday — meaning the real work got started on Monday, April 4.

“While I’m a bit remiss that I didn’t plan great festivities for our department and the staff, we did the biggest thing that any public health department could have done in National Public Health Week and that is start to be a public health department and deliver our operational responsibilities,” Lyon said.