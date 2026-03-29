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Last summer, Angela Motter started experiencing some changes that began to interfere with her fast-paced job in health care.

“I was just having brain fog and just feeling tired all the time, irritable,” she said.

For a while, the 48-year-old Berks County resident chalked it up to the daily pressures of being a mother, caring for her family and having a career.

When she started suffering hot flashes and night sweats, Motter realized she must be in perimenopause, the time when women’s hormones like estrogen and progesterone begin to fluctuate before sharply declining in the next phase, menopause.

Motter found relief with a twice-weekly transdermal estrogen patch, which steadily releases the hormone through her skin. It is considered one of the safest, low-risk forms of menopausal hormone therapy, making it a popular choice among patients and providers.

“Almost right away, I started seeing improvement in mood, seeing an improvement in hot flashes,” she said.

But an ongoing national shortage of estrogen patches is creating stress and anxiety among women who rely on the medications to manage what can be extremely disruptive symptoms that have a profound impact on mood, cognition, sleep and more.

The shortage is largely being driven by a steady increase in demand for hormone therapy as awareness and education among women about their treatment options grows.

Health providers and menopause specialists like Dr. Kathleen Jordan said they’re helping their patients find alternative brands, formulations and estrogen hormone products to limit disruptions, but worry the shortage could worsen before it resolves.

“We really do need the supply issues addressed,” said Jordan, who treats patients across the country through Midi Health, a national virtual health company headquartered in California that specializes in menopause care. “And, you know, sort of the public asking for it is important. It’s public outcry that will drive the supply chain issues resolution, I think.”