From Soy to Carbs: How Food can Ease Menopause Symptoms

Capsule wardrobes have become a popular way to streamline and organize your closet — basically, paring it down to a few staple pieces that you can combine in multiple ways, and freshen up with seasonal accessories. Registered Dietitian Jenn Salib Huber says this is how women should think about nutrition during perimenopause and menopause. Rather than obsessing over calorie counts and macronutrients, they should focus on staples like soy and fish that are not only delicious but can also alleviate symptoms like hot flashes or brain fog.

On this podcast extra, Huber joins us to discuss her new cookbook, “ Eat to Thrive During Menopause .” She offers advice for getting the most out of your meals, tells us which ingredients are “must-haves” during menopause, and shares some of her favorite recipes.