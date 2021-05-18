Charges dismissed against former Philadelphia police officer who pepper-sprayed protesters

This article originally appeared at 6abc.

Charges have been dismissed against a former Philadelphia SWAT officer who was caught on video pepper-spraying protesters on the I-676 during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, Action News has learned.

On Monday, a Philadelphia judge dropped charges against Richard Paul Nicoletti, 35, ruling that he had not committed a crime when he pepper-sprayed multiple protesters on June 1, 2020.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan said Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway, and given pepper spray as a tool to do so.

Nicoletti was facing charges of possession of an instrument of crime and three counts each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday that his office intends to refile charges in the case.