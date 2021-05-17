Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday.

That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

“Removing vehicle capacity limits is a major step, not just for SEPTA, but for the region’s recovery,” said SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene.

SEPTA will keep requiring riders to wear masks, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.