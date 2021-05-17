Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday.
That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
“Removing vehicle capacity limits is a major step, not just for SEPTA, but for the region’s recovery,” said SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene.
SEPTA will keep requiring riders to wear masks, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the start of the pandemic, the transit authority has limited capacity on buses to a maximum of 20 people, or 30 on the double-length articulated buses. Trolley capacity maxed at 25 customers, and the Norristown High Speed Line at 30. Operators were instructed to pass stops once they met these limits.
With Pennsylvania relaxing mitigation guidance on Memorial Day, and Philadelphia waiving most of its restrictions on June 11, Greene said SEPTA adjusted its restrictions to line up with the new government protocols.
“We’re really excited to safely welcome back everyone,” she said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!