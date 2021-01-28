Philly police chief OK’d use of tear gas on protesters and residents, investigation finds

A tangled chain of command

The controller’s report reveals new details about the internal dialogue between officials grappling with how to respond to unprecedented public unrest.

The report indicates that Kenney, who was not directly interviewed for the report, and some senior police commanders were hesitant to deploy less-lethal munitions on protesters, a level of police force exceeded only by the 1985 MOVE bombing. However, Outlaw, a former police chief of the protest-rocked city of Portland, Oregon, is depicted as less concerned with these implications.

“Officers interviewed recalled that the Police Commissioner was not only familiar … but was also unopposed to the use of CS gas in response to civil unrest, noting that she had previously used it in Portland,” the report states, recounting one planning meeting between city officials as the May protests were already raging. “At the end of the meeting, SWAT fitted Commissioner Outlaw and other members of the command staff with gas masks.”

The report contradicts some of the city’s initial statements — that tear gas had been used as a “last resort” after law enforcement was overwhelmed on 52nd Street on May 31 and again on I-676, the next day. But the report cites two officials who state Outlaw had requested tear gas be used even earlier, during the first mass protests in Center City, on May 30, the Saturday following Floyd’s May 25 death.

City officials reportedly denied this request. The commissioner had previously faced heavy criticism for the inappropriate use of less-lethal munitions on protesters — and a string of related injuries — during her time in Portland. While Outlaw did not deny the report’s account of her actions, she indicated that she could not recall making the May 30 request.

In later conversations, the report states, Kenney eventually acquiesced to Outlaw, leaving authorization for use of tear gas to the city’s top cop.

On May 31, police forces were again outnumbered during a protest along 52nd Street, a commercial strip in West Philadelphia. According to the controller, Outlaw said she left the city command center to respond to the unrest there after seeing “video footage of people vandalizing and looting police vehicles” in the area. A downed police officer eventually requested the use of gas to disperse protesters and opportunistic looters that had followed in the wake of the protest. Outlaw granted the request.

Although she believed her authorization covered only for an area at the heart of that protest, neighbors and later investigators documented police exceeding these boundaries, with tear gas and other munitions being deployed on nearby residential blocks.

Outlaw did not say she put specific limitations on how much tear gas could be used other than to indicate police should follow departmental regulations, the report noted.

Tear gas and other less-lethal munitions were also used to quell unrest and looting in Kensington the same night, after another unruly crowd apparently lobbed bricks and other debris at a SWAT vehicle.