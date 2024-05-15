Jefferson Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network sign agreement to merge

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jefferson Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) on Wednesday morning signed an agreement to merge, solidifying the unified organization as one the largest health care systems in the country.

Once the marriage is official, the unified system will comprise 30 hospitals in Eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, more than 700 sites employ more than 65,000 people — making it the greater Philadelphia region’s largest employer.

“The combined organization will provide the communities we serve with access to the highest quality care, the benefits of continuous research and innovation, a network of specialists, clinical trials, and so much more, while also building an organization that prioritizes health through value-based care,” said Dr. Joseph G. Cacchione, Jefferson’s CEO, in a joint press release.

Cacchione said the merger will promote “access, choice, innovation, opportunity, increased equity and stability” for community members, patients, staff and students.

The deal is expected to wrap up later this summer.