Thomas Blackwell VI remembers Philadelphia Police shooting him with a rubber bullet as the lifelong West Philadelphian tried to help an injured woman hurt by another rubber bullet.

The two were in Blackwell’s residential neighborhood on May 31 near 52nd Street, where looting and police violence brought chaos to the community.

“You should not be able to use that type of artillery on regular everyday civilians,” said Blackwell, grandson of Lucien and Jannie Blackwell, former City Councilmembers representing the area.

Blackwell and his wife Saj recall “waves” of people running down their street, the 5200 block of Sansom Street, while being chased by police with guns drawn firing rubber bullets. Saj recalls groups of people carrying ATMs down their street, one even tried to bust one open almost directly in front of their house.

Police used tear gas on their block, they say, from both ends. One canister landed in the family’s backyard and sent fumes through their home.

“The 52nd Street neighbors were terrorized,” Saj Blackwell said. “We were terrorized by the police and we were terrorized by looters.”

The two are among many Philadelphia residents who have shared accounts of police violence from that day. But now in an effort to bring more attention to those events, City Councilmembers Helen Gym and Curtis Jones introduced a resolution calling for public hearings on the police response to demonstrations. Gym said the hearings will help shape proposed legislation involving the use of tear gas coming in September.