Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy will step down in his role as the Mayor Jim Kenney’s second-in-command by the end of August, PlanPhilly and Billy Penn have been told by sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

The sudden power shift comes as the Kenney administration faces mounting calls to reform the city’s police department. Abernathy serves as the main liaison between the mayor and the police, and the longtime bureaucrat has become a direct target for protesters in the George Floyd era.

Dozens showed up at a demonstration last month at the Municipal Services Building, where Abernathy’s office is located, to call for his resignation. These calls resurfaced shortly after activists said he’d sent counterrorism police to their door after they staged a protest in front of his personal residence. Calls for his resignation even date back to 2018, when Kenney first appointed him to take the job.

People with firsthand knowledge of the decision said plans would be announced at an all-staff meeting Tuesday morning. Abernathy reportedly plans to stay in the office until the end of August, they said.

It remains unclear who Kenney will appoint to replace him, in either an interim or permanent capacity. Abernathy’s immediate successor by default would be First Deputy Managing Director Tumar Alexander.

A source close to Mayor Kenney praised Abernathy’s work ethic, but said the administration did not have confidence in Abernathy to execute a police reform agenda.

Abernathy himself has acknowledged some of his missteps during the early days of Movement for Black Lives protests, which have surged through Philadelphia from May 30 onward.

“I was dumbfounded by how out of touch I truly was,” he said during a City Council budget hearing in early June. “And how I had underestimated the anger and rage and frustration of folks I’m hired to serve.”

A Boston native who was raised in Arkansas, Abernathy was a drama student whose life took an unexpected detour into local politics after he moved to Philadelphia to work at a local theater. A lowly constituent services job for a state senator translated into a position as a legislative aide for Kenney ally and former City Council member Frank DiCicco.

Abernathy himself briefly eyed DiCicco’s seat, but he turned to management instead, serving as chief of staff to the Managing Director Rich Negrin under Mayor Michael Nutter, and later as executive director of the Redevelopment Authority. When Kenny took office, Abernathy was appointed as an immediate deputy to former Managing Director Michael Diberardinas, who resigned in 2018. Abernathy succeeded him.

The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abernathy did not respond to multiple requests for comment.