Supervised injection or overdose prevention centers remain controversial in the United States, despite research showing their success in preventing fatal drug overdoses in other countries.

Philadelphia recorded 1,413 drug overdose deaths in 2022, according to updated city data, which is an 11% increase from the year before and a 20% increase in deaths among Black residents.

In a letter to council members Wednesday, Kenney pointed to the successes of these centers, which research shows can also improve access to addiction treatment, reduce drug use in public spaces, and connect people to wraparound services like housing and medical care.

However, Kenney said the city bill validates “misplaced fears and fallacies about a lifesaving medical model that would benefit all members of the communities impacted by drug use.”

City Council members who supported the zoning overlay argued the law does not completely ban these sites, but rather requires any organizations that wish to open such a site to seek an exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

That would trigger a process that includes sending proposals to neighborhood organizations that can then vote on each proposal, which the zoning board considers when making a final decision.

While Kenney agreed community input and collaboration is key to any opening of future sites, he said a zoning law would put proposals before organizations that may not represent all members and viewpoints in the neighborhood.

“What is not appropriate … is handing the approval of any overdose prevention center, at all, to the loudest voices in the room,” Kenney stated. “History has shown time and again that making the right policy choice — school desegregation, for example — cannot always be outsourced to public opinion if we hope to make progress as a society.”

There are currently no supervised injection or overdose prevention centers in Philadelphia. However, the nonprofit Safehouse seeks to open the city’s first location.