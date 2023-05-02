Pennsylvania Senate votes to ban supervised injection sites

Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Monday approved legislation to ban so-called supervised injection sites, after Philadelphia became the center of a legal battle over opening safe havens where opioid users could legally inject heroin and other drugs under supervision as a way to reduce overdoses.

The bill passed, 41-9, with every Republican in favor of it and nine of 22 Democrats against it.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, said she supports recovery and harm-reduction efforts, such as needle exchanges and mobile methodone units, but not what she called “programs that perpetuate addiction without a path to recovery.”

Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, said efforts to ban the centers are based on misconceptions that they provide drugs or contribute to crime. Rather, the centers are sanitary and staffed by professionals who save lives by connecting addicts to treatment and services that can help them and reduce pressure on police and emergency responders, Saval said.